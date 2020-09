The When We All Vote voter registration organization was actually co-chaired by Michelle Obama back in 2018 — along with celebs like Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw — with the goal of changing the culture around voting and participation in elections . Since its start, When We All Vote has helped over 165,000 people register to vote, with the core belief that every vote counts, whether you're casting yours in a life-changing presidential election (like say, the 2020 one), or off-cycle local referendum.