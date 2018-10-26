How To Join Michelle Obama's #VotingSquad

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama announced the next step of her When We All Vote campaign: an invitation for everyone — including you — to join her in forming a #VotingSquad.
Right now in 34 states, Washington D.C., early voting has already started. With Election Day just 11 days away, it's time to make your plan for getting to the polls. But don't just make a plan for yourself, be sure to remind your friends and family, too, Obama shared in a video message.
Her request: Reach out to five people in your life, and make sure they also have a plan to vote. Make these five people your #VotingSquad. Make it your mission to help them find their polling place, and make a plan for voting. You can send them this link so they can look it up, or you can do it for them. Then, add everyone to a group chat, pester them on social media, and otherwise do whatever it takes to make sure they make it to the polls to make their voices heard. Once you've done that, challenge five other friends to start their own #VotingSqaud.
Advertisement
When We All Vote is a non-partisan non-profit launched to register voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. In terms of voter turnout, the U.S. ranks 31st out of 34 democracies, with as many as 70% of eligible voters choosing to sit out midterm elections. Since July, Obama, along with her celebrity co-chairs, including Tom Hanks and Janelle Monae, has been traveling the country with the message that we can change that.
"During that time, I learned a little secret. You are the best messengers to get out the vote. you know who's too busy or forgetful, or who might flake out on Election Day," Obama said. "When we all vote, we all do better."
Advertisement