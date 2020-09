Joe Exotic Called Trump A “Hero,” But Also Asked To Be Pardoned From His Sentence

In a letter addressed to the president , Exotic tells Trump that he was his own inspiration for his failed presidential run, and that he had voted for Trump in 2016. “If I have ever looked up to anyone it would be you, not because I need you to save my life but because you stand for what you believe no matter what anyone thinks,” he writes . “I am begging you to listen to the millions who see the truth. I’m asking you to listen to your own son Donald Jr. and make this right and grant me a miracle, ‘a pardon,’ and let me put this behind me.”