Away’s First-Ever Sale On Its Cult-Favorite Travel Bags Starts Today

Tired of staring at that old suitcase taking up precious real estate inside your living space? Well then, it may just be the perfect time to step up your travel-bag game: Away is hosting its first-ever sale on both its core line of cult-favorite luggage as well as its coveted limited-edition colorways. The suitably titled We're Having a Sale sale officially kicked off today and is offering up-to-50%-off markdowns all the way through September 15. So, if you're in the market for upgrading that eyesore-of-a-suitcase (even if you won't be using it anytime soon) this is a major sh-opportunity you won't want to miss.
Finding quality luggage at an in-between budget range isn't easy — but Away effortlessly knocks it out of the park. So often we find ourselves either splurging for the designer logo-embellished bag OR opting for the quick in-airport option that ultimately ends up as the aforementioned eyesore. Unlike designer brands, Away follows a direct-to-consumer model that cuts middle-man cost corners in order to offer minimalist yet still on-trend luggage at sensible price points. For long-term trips, shorter weekend jaunts, and everything in between, the travel-savvy site has your packing needs covered with its coveted styles like the Weekender and the Bigger Carry-On on major markdown mode.
Get yourself ready for your next getaway (no matter if it's local or across state lines) with a limited-time deal on these must-have bags.
