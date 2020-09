Away’s First-Ever Sale On Its Cult-Favorite Travel Bags Starts Today

Tired of staring at that old suitcase taking up precious real estate inside your living space? Well then, it may just be the perfect time to step up your travel-bag game is hosting its first-ever sale on both its core line of cult-favorite luggage as well as its coveted limited-edition colorways. The suitably titledall the way through September 15. So, if you're in the market for upgrading that eyesore-of-a-suitcase (even if you won't be using it anytime soon) this is a major sh-opportunity you won't want to miss.