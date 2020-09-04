Here Are The Movies Everyone Will Be Watching Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and as you’re no doubt tired of hearing by now, it will be different this year. Leisurely brunches, cookouts, family gatherings — all are on hold because of the pandemic. But at a time when watching movies in sweats is starting to feel more like Groundhog Day than a relaxing treat, the ones newly available to stream this week might just be good enough to tempt you back to your well-worn couch.
Let’s start with the splashiest release: Mulan. Originally meant to hit theaters in March, the live-action remake of Disney’s 1998 classic is finally available to rent via Disney+. Yes, it costs $29.99 on top of the $12 monthly subscription, a steep price to pay for something you’re used to getting for free. But it’s also cheaper than two movie tickets in most places , so if you were already planning on watching Yifei Lu kick ass as the eponymous heroine, you’re really getting a bargain of sorts. Plus, you can finally do the popcorn, butter, popcorn, butter combo the movie theater never wants to serve.
If action isn’t your thing, allow me point you towards the absolute opposite: an existential drama courtesy of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind scribe Charlie Kaufman. I’m Thinking of Ending Things, now streaming on Netflix, brings together Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons and Toni Colette in an introspective and surreal narrative that critics are already raving about.
Still have time for another? Try Lost Girls and Love Hotels, a romantic drama starring Alexandra Daddario as a teacher who falls for a member of the Yakuza.
Ahead, we break down where to find each release. Tuesday will be here sooner than you think.