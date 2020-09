Pregnancy discrimination at work has been illegal under federal law since 1978 , but that certainly hasn't eradicated it. The law has little power when there isn't more muscle behind enforcement. That muscle is exactly what the NYCCHR represents. It also helped, in this case, that NYC has more comprehensive pregnancy discrimination laws than many other areas of the country. "New York City law is one of the most robust, and the commissioner is taking a strong look at making sure that this law is enforced," says Rapiñan. In NYC, for example, employers are required to enter into what's called a "cooperative dialogue" when a pregnant employee asks for an accommodation, in which they have a conversation to figure out what that employee needs — that's not required federally, or in many other local jurisdictions. And when an employee asks for an accommodation, employers have to produce a written record of what accommodation they provided, or why they didn't.