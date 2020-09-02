Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Is Expecting A Baby

Bravo series Vanderpump Rules isn’t currently filming — and, in light of all that’s gone down over the past couple months, it may very well be time to pull the plug on it for good — but in the meantime, the cast of the reality show appears to have something to celebrate. For Lala Kent, the break from the series has led to a major development in her personal life: A baby.
On a new episode of her Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast with fiancé Randall Emmett, the reality star excitedly revealed that she is pregnant.
“Today is my 30 birthday, and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” Kent told listeners on today's podcast episode. “I had the best gift given to me — my body also helped out, too...I’m pregnant!”
“Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!” exclaimed Emmett.
The news of Kent’s pregnancy comes just weeks after the couple revealed that they were actively trying to have a baby. Although their April wedding plans were thrown off way off course because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kent and Emmett haven't letting COVID-19 get in the way of their family planning.
“We are on the Flo app,” Emmett shared with Us Weekly just last month. “Lala, whatever day it is, she comes in and says, ‘Give me a baby!’ and then I hop right to it!”
This baby will be Kent’s first child and the third for the movie producer. Emmett shares custody of his two daughters London and Rylee with ex-wife, Amber Childers (Netflix’s You). Baby Kent-Emmett will also be the second new addition to the Vanderpump Rules family; ex-cast member Stassi Schroeder is also expecting a baby girl with fiancé Beau Clark. Kent and Schroeder's pregnancies make one-half of the Pump Rules Pregnancy Pact complete — it's now up to Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Brittany Cartwright to keep up their end of the deal.
"We all have families that live somewhere different, so, to us, if we have babies together, they'll be like cousins," Lala told Entertainment Tonight of the girlfriends' plan. "They'll all be in the same age group and we can celebrate birthdays together. So, I know it sounds corny and like a Lifetime movie, but that's what we're doing, because this one over here [Randall] is, like, 'We can wait a couple of years, like, you're young,' but you're not, so let's get it poppin'."
If Pump Rules ever comes back, the energy could be totally opposite from the chaos of season eight. With Kent and so many others in the cast entering the "settling down" phase of their lives, we might as well be watching a completely different show.