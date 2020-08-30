These Were The Best Buys Of August — According To YOU

Welp, now that summer has come and gone, it's time to put on our autumn pants and brace ourselves for the next wild chapter of 2020. But, before we strap on the [hiking] boots, let's play an end-of-month favorite — it's a little game we like to call, "Guess what goods Refinery29 readers carted the most this August."
For those who've yet to partake in this monthly shopping event, the rules are simple: after anonymously tracking all of the juicy purchase data from top-performing stories (including big sale roundups, coverage of the newest product drops, and passionate first-person trend pieces), we filter the product results and distill it down to the highest-ranking bestsellers. The resulting list gives us a glimpse into the big and little buys that in one way or another shaped this end-of-summer month — whether it was a pair of near-viral status faux-leather leggings, a do-it-all piece of pink cookware that made its sold-out comeback, or a four-pack of $7 silicone face scrubbers that sensitive-skin-prone readers swear by.
Scroll on to ogle your fill of those aforementioned finds and more before diving nose-first into whatever fall 2020 is about to dump on us.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.