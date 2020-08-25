With College On Hold & Jobs Scarce, Gen Z Consulting Is Booming

So, what kind of work is Gen Z consulting, actually? Ervin admits, “We get a lot of TikTok inquiries.” But mostly, JUV places consultants with brands, companies, and teams looking to understand Gen Z. They want insight into the data collected about young people, they want to know how to use certain social media platforms, and they want more information about Gen Z's interests. Sandra Salvaterra, 20, works on JUV’s creative team and while her days have been full of meetings and emails, she feels confident she’s doing more than just giving big companies the tools they need to squeeze money out of her generational peers: “Not only do we want people to understand us, we want them to understand us so they can empower us, so they aren’t just using us as a marketing ploy or just another target audience. We’re people, at the end of the day, and people deserve to be understood.”