I’m A Survivor & Betsy DeVos’ New Rules Would Have Absolutely Destroyed My Life

Since that night, I’ve had an opportunity to read the police reports and talk to people who were at the party. The police who arrived at my dorm room noted in their reports that I told them I must have been given a date rape drug as well as acid. And yet, despite my voiced suspicions, as far as I’m aware, I was not drug-tested at the hospital. I also don’t remember being given the option to have a rape kit collected, nor access to counseling. I still do not know if I was assaulted. I have no memory or any solid evidence that I was. When I woke up in the hospital, the clasp of the bra I had worn was broken and the underwire was poking out into my sternum, as if someone had tried to remove it and accidentally ripped the lining. But that doesn’t prove anything conclusive. When I showered, I had not been cognizant of the fact that in doing so, I was erasing any form of evidence left on my body, except for the bruises. I had been carried back to my dorm room by a heroic but very small boy, who dropped me several times. That explained the bruising and scratches on my knees, elbows, ribs, and shoulders. It did not, however, explain the bruises on the insides of both my thighs. I remember staring at them in the shower, two symmetrical bruises, one on either leg. They looked so similar to handprints. I placed my own hand against them, noticing that the bruises were darkest around my fingertips. But that doesn’t prove anything, either.