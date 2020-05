The Obama administration’s OCR issued guidance documents in 2011 and 2014, now known as the “Dear Colleague” letter , that would require schools to ramp up investigations into sexual misconduct cases. The letter stated that schools must comply with existing Title IX legislation, and should use a “preponderance of the evidence” standard to determine decisions in sexual assault complaints, meaning they would be decided on the most convincing evidence presented. These guidelines were followed by a flurry of civil lawsuits filed mostly by male students who claimed their rights were being violated.