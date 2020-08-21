There’s Plenty of Prettiness Left At Reformation’s 70% Off Sale

While summer 2020 looks quite different from previous June-through-August periods, there are certain constants that we can still count on: drinking wine at sunset; long, lazy afternoons at the park; and day trips to the beach. There’s also one specifically sartorial perk that we look forward to all season long (which, coincidentally, helps us dress for all of the occasions mentioned above): Reformation’s great big end-of-summer sale.
This long-awaited event is always replete with what we love about the cool-girl brand: body-hugging tailoring, flouncy, flirty hemlines, and a healthy amount of exposed decolletage. Even better, as of this week, markdowns have escalated all the way up to 70% off — meaning that you can nab that floaty minidress or sweet two-piece set for – as our fashion heroine Cher Horowitz would say — minor ducats. Click through to see the best of what’s on sale — there’s still plenty of prettiness to go around.