There’s Plenty of Prettiness Left At Reformation’s 70% Off Sale

This long-awaited event is always replete with what we love about the cool-girl brand: body-hugging tailoring, flouncy, flirty hemlines, and a healthy amount of exposed decolletage. Even better, as of this week, markdowns have escalated all the way up to 70% off — meaning that you can nab that floaty minidress or sweet two-piece set for – as our fashion heroine Cher Horowitz would say — minor ducats . Click through to see the best of what’s on sale — there’s still plenty of prettiness to go around.