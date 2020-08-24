Bring It On‘s Rancho Carne High School Scenes Were Shot At Four Real San Diego Schools

Bring It On premiered 20 years ago today, and all these years later, it remains one of the most iconic high school films of all time. Of course, any good high school flick needs, well, a high school as its central location, and Bring It On delivers that with Rancho Carne. It's at this San Diego-based school that Torrance, played by Kirsten Dunst, attempts to shape the school's cheerleading squad into champions after taking over as captain. Interestingly, those scenes that show the Toros working out and cheering all around the Rancho Carne High School campus were filmed at not one, but four real schools in the San Diego area.
According to IMDb, San Diego State University, The Academy of Our Lady of Peace, Mount Carmel High School, and Eastlake High School all served as locations for scenes set at the fictional Rancho Carne High School. The high school exterior shots were filmed at the main campus of SDSU, NewToSanDiego.com reports. SDSU Admissions further confirmed this fact back in 2016 by sharing shots of Torrance confronting her team on the SDSU campus.
The movie, Bring It On, was released 16 years ago, today! Did you know that it was filmed here at #SDSU?Posted by San Diego State University (SDSU) Admissions on Monday, August 22, 2016
The Academy of Our Lady of Peace served as the location for scenes inside Rancho Carne's gymnasium, according to NewToSanDiego.com. This includes some of the movie's most memorable moments like Torrance's opening anxiety dream, Missy's impressive cheer tryout, and Sparky Polastri's "spirit fingers" routine. We bet "I'm sexy, I'm cute! I'm popular to boot!" still loudly rings through OLP's hallowed halls.
It wouldn't be a high school cheerleading movie without a football game, right? To create the Rancho Carne football game scenes, Bring It On's production team shot at Mount Carmel High School and Eastlake High School in the neighboring city of Chula Vista, California. Eastlake was the primary location for the football game scenes, with the Clovers performing their copied cheer on the school's stadium steps. However, a key feature of Mount Carmel's campus, its scoreboard, was used in those scenes as well. In addition to its scoreboard, Mount Carmel's weight room and locker room also appeared in the movie.
While it would be pretty cool to be able to claim that your alma mater was the site of one of the most beloved teen movies of the past two decades, it's nice that Bring It On's production team spread out that honor to four different schools.