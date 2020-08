You Still Need A Vacation. Yes, Even Now.

Even when there aren’t financial reasons to sacrifice vacation time, the pressure that comes with asking for time off can feel heavy. The majority of those surveyed by Robert Half (66%) said that their employer hadn’t communicated anything about taking vacation days this year, and it’s possible that many workers are feeling guilty or uncomfortable with asking for time off , especially knowing that they aren’t booking flights and hotels for some far-off destination. With many companies running leaner teams with fewer employees this year — and the possibility of more cuts always looming overhead — the pressure to be a “good” employee may be even stronger right now. LinkedIn’s study found that about half of people said that they would continue to engage with work emails and calls while on vacation. And while a full three quarters of people said they rarely or never contact coworkers who are taking time off, 63% said they’ve been contacted by coworkers while off.