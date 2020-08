I Tried The New Olaplex No. 0 — & It Transformed My Dry Hair

My hair has been through a number of chemical processes lately: an at-home keratin treatment, followed by '90s-inspired chunky highlights using bleach, then an all-over darker color to take me back to my roots. It's fair to say that my hair is in need of some TLC as it can feel a little dry and matted, especially when I let it air-dry , so I was intrigued to give the new Olaplex a go. The squeezy bottle and precise nozzle are meant to make application simple, but it could take a while to saturate your lengths fully if you have a lot of hair. I struggled, and in the end, I had to section my hair. I applied the product to the top of my head, then flipped my head upside down and repeated the step. It was a hot day and the formula dried fast, so I did this a couple of times. I ran a wide-tooth comb through to make sure each and every strand was covered.