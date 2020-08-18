I Tried The New Olaplex No. 0 — & It Transformed My Dry Hair

From No. 0 to No. 7, Olaplex products can be used on all hair types and textures. Hair that is significantly damaged will see more dramatic results with No. 0, but if your lengths just look a little dull or feel a bit dry, it's definitely worth a try. At the moment, Olaplex No. 0 is available in a limited-edition kit with the No. 3 Hair Perfector, but you might be required to purchase them separately in the future. One thing is for certain: I'll be shelving my current hair mask treatment for a helping of this pre-wash. It really does work.