The Trinkets soundtrack has never just been a soundtrack. Music plays a key role in the Netflix teen drama: in season 1, for instance, leading trio Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), and Moe (Kiana Madeira) spend all their free time at the Paper Tiger, a local indie venue. In season 2, the show takes things a step further, focusing on Elodie's budding interest in songwriting and even featuring a cover by Hildebrand as the last soundtrack moment of the season. Also, in both seasons, New York musician Kat Cunning plays Elodie's on-off rockstar crush Sabine, who actually sings Cunning's own music in character. Sabine's season 2 hit single, "Supernova," is also Cunning's latest song, officially released under their own name just days ago.
Aside from the show's original music, the Trinkets soundtrack is full of angsty music you'll be adding to your moodiest Spotify playlists immediately, and a few upbeat tunes, too. Last season featured Phoebe Bridgers and Snail Mail; this time, Valley Queen, Mannequin Pussy, and Soccer Mommy score some of the show's most emotionally resonant moments.
But that's not to say there aren't fun songs in the mix: Season 2 sees the girls attend a Halloween party, and the soundtrack also picks up when the trio commits a minor crime (relatively speaking — remember the car theft from season 1?). Here's an extensive list of all the soft, sulky, and sentimental music you'll hear in Trinkets' second and final season.