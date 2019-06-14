Netflix has been putting together some stellar soundtracks for its original series like When They See Us and Russian Doll. Netflix's new teen drama Trinkets features some great songs, but it sets itself apart by having a musician sing their original music! Katrina Cunningham, stage name Kat Cunning, performs her original songs as singer Sabine. Trinkets' soundtrack also has the distinction of including songs that the leads Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), and Moe (Kiana Madeira) would likely listen to.
The new Netflix show tells the story of three high school girls who come from different social cliques, but bond after a Shopper’s Anonymous meeting. The music in the series helps further express the girls’ emotions when they are together and when they are dealing with separate issues in their lives by themselves. The girls even mention in an episode how they have a shared playlist and introduce each other to new music. (Netflix should release it!)
Viewers will definitely hear a few songs by a few of their favorite bands while also discovering some new tracks along the way while the binge watch the teen drama series. Keep a tab open with this list of all the songs that can be heard in each episode of Trinkets as you watch.