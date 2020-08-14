Sadly, the end of summer is approaching. But, on the bright side, you know what they say about when one door closes? An end-of-season sale opens — and Sephora just kicked one off today. From August 14 through August 23, savvy beauty shoppers can shave $15 off orders of $75 or $20 off orders of $100 using promo code WELCOMEBACK at checkout. If you've been slowly racking up the products in your virtual Sephora cart throughout the summer, then now's the time to score your haul with a bonus discount. (Hot tip: get the group chat together and compile all your beauty faves in one bulk order so everyone can save big.)