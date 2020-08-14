Sadly, the end of summer is approaching. But, on the bright side, you know what they say about when one door closes? An end-of-season sale opens — and Sephora just kicked one off today. From August 14 through August 23, savvy beauty shoppers can shave $15 off orders of $75 or $20 off orders of $100 using promo code WELCOMEBACK at checkout. If you've been slowly racking up the products in your virtual Sephora cart throughout the summer, then now's the time to score your haul with a bonus discount. (Hot tip: get the group chat together and compile all your beauty faves in one bulk order so everyone can save big.)
The deal is eligible on almost everything on Sephora with a just few product exclusions to take note of: the promo code is limited to the purchase of just one Dyson item (make it count) and five Morphe items per transaction; it's not valid on products from MAC, The Ordinary, Nudestix's hand sanitizer and gift cards; you need to be a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider community to be eligible for the promo — if you haven't joined yet (it's free!), then this sale is reason enough to get signed up.
As for what we're springing for during the sale? Everything from OG skin-care classics like Ole Henriksen's vitamin C serum to newer makeup MVPs like Tower 28 Beauty's illuminating bronzer, Fresh's cult-favorite soy makeup-removing face wash, and even a stay-all-day liquid eyeliner by Stila (you know, to creating that perfect feline flick for smizing from behind our masks with). Shout out your go-to Sephora beauty gets in the comments below!
