Your Animal Crossing Avatar Can Now Wear Marine Serre Moon Print & Fenty Tie-Dye

Earlier in the summer, Chung was also the design force behind Animal Crossing’s first fashion show . After “meeting” stylist Marc Goehring during, what else, an Animal Crossing party, the two connected. “We knew of each other’s work, and then we got on a call and decided to do something. We didn’t know what yet but, since he’s a stylist in real life and I am a fashion photographer in real life, we thought why not just create a project using our real interests and our real occupations in Animal Crossing, and do a collaboration that we otherwise couldn’t,” she says. After Goehring curated 30 looks, Chung designed and shot the show. “As a bonus, we got Michel Gaubert to do the score, which is hilarious because he does real runway scores,” she says. “He is also a player of the game, and stitched together samples from the in-game soundtrack with a song called ‘E.T.’ by JOON.” Having covered fashion week shows in the past, she “tried to put an editorial touch on” the project: “I treated it as a serious runway — but also a joke.”