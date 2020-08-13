Bow Wow & Romeo Are Working On A Documentary About Their Rise In The 2000s Rap Game

View this post on Instagram

I hope you guys enjoy the NoLimit Chronicles finale tonight on @BET! Five episodes wasn’t enough for this legendary legacy and I can’t wait to continue to produce even more NoLimit content! With that being said, I bet yall never knew that a lil rapper kid by the name of Lil Romeo actually helped save his father’s @masterp empire huh? Just like my pops story, you think you know but you have no idea! My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s*it ha. For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God