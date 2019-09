This Is Why Rappers Become Reality TV Hosts

When Pimp My Ride first aired in 2004 , Xzibit was a relatively popular West Coast rapper. Now thanks to the success of the MTV series, it’s likely that a fan of Xzibit would be more likely recall one of his most memorable episodes than a single song of his. These days you can catch Redman hosting the VH1 horror/reality show Scared Famous. And Ludacris — the same rapper responsible for classic hits like “What’s Your Fantasy?” and “My Chick Bad” — hosted the revival season of the Fear Factor. Nick Cannon’s rap career is often the butt of the joke on his own MTV series Wild n’ Out, just one of the shows he hosts. He was the resident host of America’s Got Talent for seven years before resigning last year. Generation Z might not be old enough to remember LL Cool J as an MC, but I do. Before he was hosting the Grammys or Lip Sync Battle, he was delivering classic hits like “Doin It” and “I Need Love.” From Queen Latifah to Snoop Dogg, lyrical connoisseurs have proven their versatility by guiding audiences through all kinds of viewing experiences.