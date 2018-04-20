This Is Why Rappers Become Reality TV Hosts

In Miller’s case, his rap career began with him as a young heartthrob for teenage girls in the early 2000’s. His iconicity as a ladies man is lending itself to him as a Hitch-like mediator for Ex on the Beach. “This is the type of show I want to host because there's so many aspects of me that I get to show in there. Growing up everyone called me Dr. Phil. Everyone would come up to me and ask for relationship advice, situationship advice, whatever they're in.” It also doesn’t hurt that he’s young and has more abs than what seems humanly possible. On the show, Miller bears the bad news to the contestants that their exes will be joining them on their island of paradise. He's composed, calm, and wearing a gold chain because... why not? But most importantly, he's comfortable. Two decades in the entertainment industry have made sure that he's camera-ready at all times.