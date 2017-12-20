Sofia Carson, famous for her role on the Disney movie Descendants, will be joining Bella Thorne on Famous In Love next season.
Carson has been teasing a new project on social media for the past month, reports Teen Vogue. It was announced earlier this week that Carson would be joining the cast as a guest star on the Freeform series about Paige, your average college student, whose life changes forever when she is cast in a major, blockbuster film.
It looks like Thorne and Carson, who both got their start on Disney Channel shows, are excited to work together.
"So we're on set of Famous In Love this week and guess who's here?" Thorne says to the camera in a video shared on Carson's Instagram.
"Look at the beautiful face! Sofia Carson!" she adds before revealing that Carson will be playing a special character.
The video's caption implies that their characters might not be as close as they are in real life. "Surprise. Trouble is coming to Famous In Love," it reads.
What could Carson's role be? Given the feel of Famous In Love, the role will be more grown up compared to her previous roles with Disney.
It looks like there will be a couple more familiar faces joining the cast for season two. According to TVLine, Romeo Miller (who you might know as recording artist Lil' Romeo) has been cast in a recurring role as a hip hop/R&B artist named Pablo $$. Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke is reportedly also joining Famous In Love for season two. The show's official Instagram shared a photo of Brooke saying that she would be making a special appearance in the next season.
While we don't know much about these new characters, we do know that it more than likely spells drama for all the show's characters. We'll just have to wait to find out.
