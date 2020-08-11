Staud, Simon Miller, & More Are On Sale — & For A Good Cause

There’s nothing better than being let in on a secret sale, especially one that both results in deals on Simon Miller platforms and a Staud bucket bag and gives back to a good cause. And somehow, in a stroke of (almost) midweek luck, a sale that checks off both of those boxes just so happened to cross our (virtual) desks. On Tuesday, Best Kept Secret, a digital flash sale, made its debut. And trust us, with discounted apparel, shoes, and accessories from over 40 independent labels, it has deals you won’t want to miss. Think: 80% off pieces from Mansur Gavriel, Good American, Rhode, RE/DONE, Rosetta Getty, and more — but only until August 15.
To coincide with the site’s launch, Best Kept Secret will be raising money for two nonprofits, Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp, with the goal of donating $500k to each charity. According to Maxwell Osborne, a partner of Best Kept Secret and the co-designer of NYC-based label Public School, the site was designed “to tackle the fashion industry’s response to COVID-19 while supporting social issues at the forefront of the global zeitgeist.” Baby2Baby collects and distributes essential baby supplies like formula, bottles, diapers, and soap to families affected by COVID-19. Know Your Rights Camp is the organization that activist and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick founded to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization."
Warn your credit card company, clear out your closet, and shop our favorite picks by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.