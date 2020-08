Staud, Simon Miller, & More Are On Sale — & For A Good Cause

There’s nothing better than being let in on a secret sale, especially one that both results in deals on Simon Miller platforms and a Staud bucket bag and gives back to a good cause. And somehow, in a stroke of (almost) midweek luck, a sale that checks off both of those boxes just so happened to cross our (virtual) desks. On Tuesday, Best Kept Secret , a digital flash sale, made its debut. And trust us, with discounted apparel, shoes, and accessories from over 40 independent labels , it has deals you won’t want to miss. Think: 80% off pieces from Mansur Gavriel, Good American, Rhode, RE/DONE, Rosetta Getty, and more — but only until August 15.