This year, Netflix has been serving up a steady stream of action movies that would be right at home in the movie theater. First, there was Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction. Then, there was Charlize Theron in The Old Guard. Now, as we enter the last proper month of summer, the streaming service isn’t letting up. On Friday, August 14, we're getting Project Power, a super-powered crime drama starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon Levitt (now back from his acting hiatus), and The Deuce alum Dominique Fishback.
If an explosive sci-fi-flavored romp (with a very The Boys Big Pharma plotline) isn’t your thing, there are quite a few other Netflix options for you this weekend. First, you have Teenage Bounty Hunters, a Bible Belt satire with an unexpectedly adventurous streak. Teenage Bounty Hunters stars Anjelica Bette Fellini and Maddie Phillips immediately announce themselves as the next Netflix stars destined for Instagram greatness. Elsewhere on the streamer you’ll find a far more investigative version of The Goop Lab, a family-friendly comedy extravaganza, the end of another international gem, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.