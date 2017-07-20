Make room, world! There's another celebrity baby to fall in love with. Tasha McCauley and her actor husband, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, welcomed their second son in June. For now, no other details about the new baby have been revealed. Just know that he's arrived!
The family is notoriously private. McCauley has a bachelor's degree in robotics and an MBA, which are both incredibly different from Gordon-Levitt's life in the spotlight. She's also the CEO and founder of the company Fellow Robotics. Even though JGL has chosen the lifestyle of the rich and famous, his family certainly didn't, and he wants to respect that decision.
Advertisement
Gordon-Levitt and McCauley already have a 2-year-old son — when JGL announced his arrival, the media didn't even know McCauley was pregnant. These two are masters at privacy. We probably won't know any details about the new baby until they want us to.
Gordon-Levitt explained their privacy situation on Live! With Kelly And Michael soon after his eldest son's birth.
"My son, he's just a baby," the Snowden star said. "He hasn't made the choice to be in the public eye, and that's a choice I'd like him to be able to make when he's older...For now, I'm just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy."
That makes total sense. More and more celebrities are leaning towards total privacy for their children. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wouldn't even tell the public the gender of their children until they felt comfortable doing so. We didn't know their youngest daughter's name until two months after her birth.
With all the precautions they've taken to support their sons so far, it's very safe to say that Gordon-Levitt and McCauley are wonderful parents. Congratulations to the happy family!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement