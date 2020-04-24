What Am I Supposed To Think After That Extraction Ending?

Chris Hemsworth's big manly man movie is here, and the ending is one big manly cliffhanger. Extraction dropped on Netflix today and will satiate your action movie appetite now that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been pushed back to 2021. However, it will also leave you with one big unanswered question: Is Tyler (Hemsworth) alive? The answer might lay not with Netflix, but with the original graphic novel co-writer Andre Parks.
The last scene of the film, after all the blood has been shed, is somewhat peaceful. Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) takes a leaf out of his late rescuer's book and, after a deep breath, meditates under the water of his swimming pool (if you remember, we saw our hero doing this same thing at the start of the film).
The last we saw Tyler, he was falling into the river after being repeatedly shot — but suddenly, there he is by the side of the pool. Or at least, the figure standing behind Ovi as he surfaces from the water sure looks a lot like Hemsworth. The film pulls an Inception and cuts to credits before that question is answered. We'll never know if that was Hemsworth behind Jaiswal or a different looming figure that is about to kick off another terrifying story. Either way, the creators clearly want more.
Nearly every movie leaves the door open for a sequel these days, but the possibility for more Tyler and Ovi goes back to the graphic novel. While the original story is somewhat different — notably, Ovi's character was gender-swapped, originally named Eva Roche — it sounds like even on the page, Tyler's story is far from over.
"We did spend a good deal of time discussing Tyler's past. He's a very skilled sniper, and he's had a career within the intelligence community before going freelance," Parks told CBR back in 2014 about the graphic novel. "We figured that stuff out, but we only wanted to hint at it in the book. Maybe we'll do another one, and we'll be able to drop more info. I'm ready to write Tyler again."
I think I speak for all of us when I say we're ready to see Chris Hemsworth again, too.
