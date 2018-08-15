The Most Controversial Movie Ending Of All Time Finally Gets Closure

"When I got the script of Inception, I was a bit puzzled by it," he told the outlet. "And I said to [Nolan], ‘I don’t understand where the dream is.’ I said, ‘When is it the dream and when is it reality?’ He said, ‘Well, when you’re in the scene, it’s reality.’ So get that — if I’m in it, it’s reality. If I’m not in it, it’s a dream."