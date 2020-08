Eloquii Launched A Clothing Rental Platform — & Your First Month Is Free

“We’re always listening to our customers, whether via social media, our customer experience channel, or in speaking with them directly,” says Mariah Chase, the CEO of Eloquii. “They told us that they wanted to have great, fashionable options that offered the versatility and value that a rental program provides.” With the Unlimited program, shoppers can pick and choose from hundreds of Eloquii styles — all available in sizes 14 to 28 — for $79 per month. Each Unlimited box includes up to four items, which users can keep for as long as they’d like before sending them back for something new (with postage included with membership), or purchase them for good at a discounted rate. Shoppers can also buy more than one Unlimited box in the same month for more items. And that’s not even the best part. When you use this link , you can receive your first month of Eloquii Unlimited for free.