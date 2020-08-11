Eloquii Launched A Clothing Rental Platform — & Your First Month Is Free

When the pandemic sent the U.S. into lockdown back in March, fashion brands were forced to adapt. For some, that meant building out their e-commerce platform, while others chose to add virtual try-on features and conduct one-on-one virtual styling sessions. Clothes were sent to models’ homes and shot on iPhones or via Zoom. It’s been strange, but also exciting to watch an industry that’s notoriously set in its ways embrace change. After listening to its customers over the pandemic, another brand is adapting in the best way possible. On Tuesday, beloved plus-size retailer Eloquii announced the launch of Unlimited, its first foray into the world of rental clothing.
“We’re always listening to our customers, whether via social media, our customer experience channel, or in speaking with them directly,” says Mariah Chase, the CEO of Eloquii. “They told us that they wanted to have great, fashionable options that offered the versatility and value that a rental program provides.” With the Unlimited program, shoppers can pick and choose from hundreds of Eloquii styles — all available in sizes 14 to 28 — for $79 per month. Each Unlimited box includes up to four items, which users can keep for as long as they’d like before sending them back for something new (with postage included with membership), or purchase them for good at a discounted rate. Shoppers can also buy more than one Unlimited box in the same month for more items. And that’s not even the best part. When you use this link, you can receive your first month of Eloquii Unlimited for free.
In July, Eloquii conducted a survey of 1,000 women sized 14 to 28 to determine what they wanted and needed in the clothing department during these uncertain times. Given that many stores were closed, with online shopping the only option, an overwhelming majority of respondents noted that finding clothes that fit correctly and comfortably was their number one priority. According to the survey results, 80% of women see a clothing rental subscription as the solution to this problem. In addition, most women still find the act of getting dressed and looking polished to be important, with 80% of respondents agreeing that a clothing rental service could help them achieve both. “It gives [our customers] the excitement of receiving new clothes each month, provides real value, and allows them to try on clothes in the comfort of their own home,” says Chase.
And to ensure that renters remain safe, Eloquii has partnered with CaaStle, the leader in powering clothing rental services. “Through CaaStle, we are employing health procedures to ensure the clothing is properly sanitized,” Chase says. “We have an extensive cleaning process and garment standards that must be met before a garment goes out to another customer. Each garment is cleaned thoroughly and inspected repeatedly in CaaStle’s state-of-the-art laundry facility.” In other words, you have nothing to worry about — that is, except for trying to pick just four Eloquii Unlimited items to fulfill your first order. Get started by signing up today on EloquiiUnlimited.com.