In the face of stay-at-home orders and a ban on large gatherings put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many 2020 spring and summer weddings have been rescheduled to next year or canceled altogether. As a result, some couples are holding virtual ceremonies over Zoom, having immediate family-only weddings, or choosing intimate ceremonies with just an officiant this year. Whether you’re foregoing a big wedding in favor of a small one or making it official with just your partner ahead of a large reception party down the line, a new wedding outfit is in order. (Not that we needed an excuse to shop.)