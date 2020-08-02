The villain's coup is foiled in the very last episode of season 2. Lila's ties to her boyfriend and mark Diego (David Castañeda) are making things increasingly tricky. Plus only one of the mysterious Swedish triplets remains, and he's not so sure that his murderous lifestyle is worth all of the carnage. As The Handler grows more desperate to hold on to the reins of the Commission, she gets sloppy, and Five is once again able to outsmart her; quick-thinking by the young assassin leads to his former employer's death-by-gunshot.