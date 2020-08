Only One Of The Fugitives From Netflix’s World’s Most Wanted Has Been Caught

Before an episode of Netflix's new docuseries World's Most Wanted even ends, you'll find yourself wondering — or maybe more accurately, worrying — whether these notorious criminals are still out there . So let's get this out of the way right now — all but one of them are. This in depth series shows how these bad guys (and one bad gal) have managed to thwart the authorities at every turn. Heads up, fake passports play an important role here.