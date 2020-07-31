Lizzo Hosted A Perfectly Over-The-Top Black Is King-Themed Watch Party

While everyone else likely ordered in some pizza and maybe, at most, poured a glass of wine to celebrate the premiere of Beyoncé’s new visual album, Black Is King, Lizzo, in true Lizzo fashion, did the absolute most for her watch party.
The Grammy-winner posted videos to her Instagram story detailing the lavish event, which had everything from a “black carpet” to Beyoncé-themed drinks for attendees. Lizzo filled tables with Lay’s chips and Little Debbie’s Honey Buns, and provided a full catered feast of collard greens, mac and cheese, burgers, and more, as well as a cake shaped like a butt alongside a sign reading “What Would Beyoncé Do?”. The guests, who appeared to be social distancing, had the option of three speciality Beyoncé-themed cocktails: the tequila-based “I Don’t Think You’re Ready For This Jelly,” bourbon-based “The Lemonade”, and the cognac-based “Drunk In Love.”
But for the main event, Lizzo and her guests seemed to enjoy watching the film on a big projector screen over her floatie-filled pool.
The mutual support and celebration between Lizzo and her female peers in the music world has been full throttle lately, as the "Juice" singer was recently noted to have sent gifts to rapper Megan Thee Stallion following a serious incident in which she was shot in both feet. Singer Rihanna and her company Fenty (for whom Megan The Stallion worked with for the lingerie brand’s summer 2020 campaign) also sent the rapper a card with flowers.
Beyoncé's Black Is King, which premiered on July 31 on Disney+, is a project inspired by the songs from The Lion King: The Gift — an collection of music released alongside the live action Lion King reboot last summer that Beyoncé called "a love letter to Africa." Black Is King is set in the singer's reimagined version of Africa, and tells the fantastical story of a young man who embarks on a journey to rediscover his roots, as he comes to terms with his true power along the way. So far, the visual album has been well-received by both fans and critics — definitely an event worthy of a Lizzo-level celebration.