Surprise! Beyoncé’s Got A Brand New Project On The Way

Self-written, directed, and executed by the Queen herself, Black Is King marks Beyoncé's third visual album. Her self-titled album quite literally broke the internet in 2013, and she followed it up with Lemonade just three years later. Looking at her history, we really shouldn't have been surprised that she was working on something massive connected to The Gift; it didn't make sense that tunes like "Brown Skin Girl" and "My Power" would simply fade into the ether without proper visuals. And while we don't know exactly what to expect from the full-length project, we know that it's going to be beautiful and blickity-Black, a love letter to the culture from Beyoncé herself.