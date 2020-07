14 National Lipstick Day Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Lipstick is that one makeup product you can never have enough of. Well, technically you can, but we say the more the merrier when it comes to lip colors that match our moods, outfits, and seasons. So, when we have a reason to stock up on them for a discounted price, we jump at the opportunity. Right now, that's National Lipstick Day, which brings us some of the best deals on lip products all year round.