Tyler Mitchell’s Debut Photography Book Showcases Black Joy

Can't believe I'm finally sharing this. As a photographer, your first published monograph is a moment you dream of. So happy with how it came out. 206 pages of Black life in immersive full bleed with amazing essays/contributions by Hans Ulrich Obrist, Deborah Willis, Isolde Brielmaier (Curator-at-Large, ICP), and Mirjam Kooiman (Curator, FOAM). Out in the world August 25th. Pre-order now at the link in my bio.