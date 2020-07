Tyler Mitchell’s Debut Photography Book Showcases Black Joy

In June of last year, photographer Tyler Mitchell premiered his latest work for an exhibition at the Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam (FOAM) in the Netherlands. For the show, Mitchell — who made history in August of 2018 when he was chosen by Beyoncé to become the first-ever Black photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue — showcased a handful of images taken between 2016 and 2019, each portraying Black youth in the summertime. Mitchell’s show then traveled to New York City, where he put on his first-ever solo exhibition in the U.S. And now, the full breadth of his portfolio is about to become available no matter where you are.