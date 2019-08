But Queen Bey is never not making history. Case in point: The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery recently announced it has acquired a portrait of the superstar that will be added to its permanent collection. The image is from her eight-page September 2018 Vogue editorial, shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell. Beyoncé personally selected Mitchell — who was 23 years old at the time — for the project, making him the first Black photographer to ever shoot a cover for Vogue.