When it comes to dealing with not being able to attend a close friend's wedding because of coronavirus concerns, Post says, "A little bit of compartmentalization is helpful." According to the expert, you have to be able to recognize, give space to, and communicate a few different things. Sit with the disappointment you feel about being too uncomfortable to go to the wedding and voice that very real disappointment to your friend. Then, you have to give your friend space to also be very disappointed and sad, especially since you're probably not the only guest who has made the decision not to be at the wedding. Finally, you should keep a firm standing on your sound decision not to attend since it's based on safety. "Those are three separate things you bring to the table with that conversation with your friend," Post explains.