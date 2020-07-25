Did We Ever Find Out If Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Were Dating?

Quarantine may have quashed everyone's summer plans, but it won't stop anyone from trying to guess which celebs are secretly dating. Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have done a fairly decent job at keeping the public guessing about the nature of their friendship following their breakout performances in HBO's Euphoria. Neither actor has given any indication that the dating rumors are true, but that's the thing about rumors: They're hard to squash. (Just ask Zendaya's Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.) Now that Elordi can be seen alongside his ex, Joey King, in The Kissing Booth 2, you can bet wondering minds will start up again.
Zendaya and Elordi first sparked dating rumors back in August 2019 when they were spotted vacationing in Greece together in the background of a Zendaya fan’s Instagram photo. When asked about the trip a month later by E! News, Zendaya side-stepped the question, only stating that she was accompanied by members of her family and that she had a very “sweet” time. Elordi spoke directly about the status of their relationship a few months afterward, in a November 2019 interview with GQ Australia, stating that that Zendaya is "like my sister."
In fact, Zendaya and Elordi have both said they are best friends. Yet, many have refused to take these clarifications as the whole truth.
Greece was just the first of many times the duo were spotted hanging out together outside of work. From spending Thanksgiving together in November 2019 to Elordi seemingly planting a kiss on Zendaya’s head in New York City as recently as February 2020, the speculation fire has plenty of fuel to keep burning. It helps that E! News released a photo in which Zendaya and Elordi appear to be kissing during that very same NYC outing.
But given that the coronavirus pandemic is still raging, it will probably be a while before fans get any further material for their theories. Though they were supposed to be filming the second season of Euphoria in 2020, the pandemic shut production down and Elordi is back in Australia according to his GQ Australia cover story. Meanwhile, Zendaya purchased a $4 million house in Los Angeles in March.
And that's that. Unless they decide to share new information with the world, we'll have to take their word for it that they're still just friends.
