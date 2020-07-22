5 Dermatologists On Their Top Tips For Clearing & Preventing Maskne

The CDC continues to provide clear scientific evidence that face coverings are society's most effective weapon against the further spread of COVID-19, so you lean into our new normal and stock up on cute masks to wear outside. The problem comes when you get home, rip yours off, and notice an itchy chin rash and pimples already sprouting above your upper lip — and start Googling "cures for maskne."
Fortunately, the answer doesn't have to cost you the price of a Zoom call with a dermatologist: We've spoken to the beauty industry's top skin experts, and they've spilled their top-shelf products for maskne prevention. From face wash and mineral sunscreen for sensitive skin to a classic drugstore rash guard and non-toxic laundry detergent, find your five-piece maskne-fighting toolkit, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
