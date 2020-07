30 Years Later, The American Dream Is Still Not ADA-Compliant

The Trump administration has been squeezing people who are already living on the edge, including people with disabilities. This includes proposing, and in some cases implementing, work requirements on programs like Medicaid, SNAP (food assistance), and housing assistance. Work requirements essentially force people to obtain full-time employment in order to access any of the means-tested benefits they need. If they do not work, they do not get help. These policies do not take into account factors like the state of the economy, the time of year, or a person’s particular field of expertise. They are particularly harmful to people with disabilities and their families given that some people with disabilities are more likely to work part-time than people without disabilities. They also attack family members without disabilities who may have to choose either to work part-time, or not to work at all to be able to care for their loved ones. There are exemptions for some major disability categories, but these create a hierarchy of disability, where some are seen as “more disabled” than others. These policies frequently do not exempt cancer survivors, people with chronic illnesses, and people experiencing mental illness.