“It’s Unacceptable”: Rep. Lauren Underwood On Trump’s Coronavirus Response

"The first Thanksgiving after the 2016 election, feelings were so sharp that people couldn't talk to their families and retreated to their partisan corners. During my campaign, we encouraged people to get out and talk to their neighbors. We reminded people that we have shared ideals and values. It's not necessarily about repeating what you heard on The Rachel Maddow Show or on Twitter, but talking to your neighbor who you share so many bonds and experiences with. A lot of places, we would go door-knocking and folks would tell us that no Democrat has knocked on their door in 10 years. Most people want more affordable healthcare, and solutions to climate change and gun violence. If you talk to them as their neighbor, there's an opportunity to connect. It makes a difference in the electoral outcome. Our Own Your Cul-de-Sac video is a good example of this.