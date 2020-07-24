Say The Word: Disabled

Ableism is when people are dehumanized or discriminated against due to their disability, or when disability is stigmatized, stereotyped, or pitied. Ableist language uses terms associated with disability to mock, insult, or degrade everything from the weather to politicians. “Stupid” is often used flippantly to derride bad decisions, to admonish oneself for a mistake, or to shame someone for their lack of smarts. “Stupid” is also a slur deployed against people with intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, and neurodivergence. While it can be used as a positive, the word itself conjures pain for those it has so often been used against. “Crazy” is the blanket insult for any and all mental health issues, whether treated or untreated. It is also a favorite go-to for misogynists seeking to silence women who dare challenge their power. “Crazy” is used to excuse racism, violence, and a plethora of other bad behavior. Like its “stupid” counterpart, it can be used to describe something cool, but the word choice remains inappropriate because it makes light of actual debilitating health issues. I have made it a goal to avoid ableist language in my stand-up comedy and in my writing. I do not always succeed, and when I get it wrong, I learn from it. My glossary of words to avoid expands daily.

