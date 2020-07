Drake Namechecks Pop Stars In His Attempt At The Song Of The Summer

The "Nonstop" rapper has been dominating the summer charts for years — we have Drake to thank for the memorable vibes of 2016 given to us courtesy of the genius "Work" and "Controlla" blend at every function. And while his latest track doesn't exactly have the reply value of "Nice for What," "In My Feelings," or even "Toosie Slide," it's a reminder that Drake is a pretty big deal, and he's fully aware of that fact.