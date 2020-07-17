Queer Eye Launched An Exclusive Walmart Home Line — & It’s Fab

Attention Queer Eye super-fans: if you could hardly contain your excitement when the show's fifth season dropped last month, then get ready for another thrilling installation from the Netflix dream team. An exclusive Queer Eye home collection just launched at Walmart featuring a modern furniture lineup inspired by the cast — and, yes, it's absolutely as fab as the five guys themselves.
The resulting selection includes everything a savvy home shopper needs for revitalizing a limited-space living room, adding a contemporary touch to the kitchen, or going all out to overhaul an entire interior-design scheme. "Our goal is always to help people be the best version of themselves. This collection brings that same notion home, with pieces that speak to who you are and how you feel," the team shared in a statement. Each style is the product of thoughtful, high-quality construction and craftsmanship showcasing the cast's unrivaled eye for design. With over 80 industrial-style sofas to beds, tables, seating, and office-essential items to choose from, the collection is stacked. Plus, prices are wide-ranging: starting at under $100 for a sleek wooden end table and spanning up to $599 for a luxe velvet sofa. And, true to the Queer-Eye mission, these decorative additions are made to last — even as personal tastes and lifestyles continue to evolve.
If you're ready to adopt the classic principles of a Queer Eye makeover by sprucing up your stay-at-home space, then start with our favorites from the new collection of flawless furnishings ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.