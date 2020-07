Amy Heckerling Loves Clueless Memes As Much As You Do

“I had a lot of pushback — it was developed at another studio, and I was sort of trying to figure out how to make their notes work, which was just not what was in my head at all. They wanted to have a much stronger boy presence, and to see what was going on with the guys when you’re not with Cher. It didn’t make any sense to me. This is from inside her head! I couldn’t make it work. I tried to incorporate some things but ultimately...no. They passed on it, and it went to turnaround, which is when you show to all different studios at once. Everybody said no, because they weren’t interested in a female-driven comedy with a name like Clueless. [The response was basically:] ‘We don’t want stupid young people, [and] we don’t want girls, that’s not what’s tracking now.’