Warning: spoilers are ahead for The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix.
Say hello to your friends in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, who are putting a Gen Z spin on a millennial classic. Each episode is based on a book from Ann M. Martin's series from the '80s and '90s about a group of entrepreneurial teens. Thanks to showrunner Rachel Shukert (Glow) and executive producer and director Lucia Aniello (Broad City) the BSC has gotten a proper 2020 update without losing any of the charm of the books so many know and loved.
This series, streaming now, modernizes the young girls' world in both big and small ways. These seventh graders are clapping back at sexist teachers who make them write essays on decorum and forgoing a digital business model so as not to "sell personal information to, like, the Russians," as Claudia (Momona Tanada) so eloquently puts it.
While some things never change: the '90s fashion, parental pressure, middle school crushes, and Kristy's leadership style. ("I'm bossy, get used to it," the BSC's president and founder, played by Sophie Grace, proudly says.) A lot of things have. Kristy's bestie Mary Anne (Malia Baker) still has an overprotective dad, but she's now biracial. Dawn (Xochitl Gomez) is still a green juice drinking Californian, but she's also Latinx and dabbles in new moon share-amonies and social justice. Stacey (Shay Rudolph) still has diabetes, but this series takes even greater care to show what it means to live with the chronic condition.
These tween girls haven't stopped being polite, but they have started getting real about political and social issues that affect the girls (and boys) of their generation. The kids in The Baby-Sitters Club reboot are definitely more than alright, they're thriving. They're the responsible young women you'd be happy to leave your kids with and the kinds of kids you wish you were friends with in middle school. Just list this as another thing the writers of this new Baby-Sitters Club didn't change. To see the 2020 glow-ups the show made to the legendary book series, click ahead.