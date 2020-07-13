The closing twist of “994 Cars” sets Melanie up to test just what she means by “anything.” As early as eighth episode “These Are His Revolutions,” Melanie confesses to effectively murdering Mr. Wilford — the fraudulent mastermind of Snowpiercer — to protect the longevity of the train. On the day of launch, she left him on the side of the train tracks to freeze to death. Melanie then spends the finale doing everything in her power to keep Mr. Wilford — who apparently survived his assassination attempt, found Alexandra, made it to a supply car, and has been living on that vehicle for the last seven years — from taking Snowpiercer after Andre Layton’s (Daveed Diggs) uprising. Melanie is so upset by the possibility of Wilford repossessing the train that she throws on an elaborate snow suit, braves the deadly cold of Snowpiercer’s environmental armageddon, and traverses the slippery top of a speeding train to stop him.

