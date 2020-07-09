SHEIN Apologizes For Selling Swastika Necklace

View this post on Instagram
HOLY FUCK. I have zero words. I will NEVER be buying from @sheinofficial @shein_us EVER again. This is a company that I’ve bought from so much over the years and to see this is ABSOLUTELY disgusting. I didn’t believe this when I saw it— so did a simple search on their site. And, there it was. @diet_prada “Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace Check out this Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace on Shein and explore more to meet your fashion needs! https://api-shein.shein.com/h5/sharejump/appsharejump?currency=USD&lan=en&id=1385709&share_type=goods&site=iosshus “
In Hinduism, the right-facing symbol (卐) is called swastika, symbolizing surya ('sun'), prosperity and good luck. Maybe that’s not their intention ..shein is already banned here in India though ..I just want people to know ..— Supriya (@gma_sorout) July 9, 2020