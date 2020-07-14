Story aus News

SHEIN: Der Onlineshop entschuldigt sich für den Verkauf der Hakenkreuz-Kette

Eliza Huber, Seda Taptik
Nur vier Tage nachdem die Fast-Fashion-Brand SHEIN auf Twitter für den Verkauf von muslimischen Gebetsteppichen als Heimdekor kritisiert wurde, empört das Unternehmen gleich darauf mit einem weiteren Artikel, der auf der Website verkauft wurde, das Internet. Dieses Mal handelte es sich um eine Hakenkreuz-Halskette.
Die Halskette, die für 2,50 Dollar (2,20 Euro) angeboten wurde, ist mittlerweile aus dem Sortiment genommen worden – aber erst nachdem Influencer*innen wie Marissa Casey Grossman auf Social Media ihre Kritik äußerten.
Grossman teilte am Donnerstag auf Instagram ein Bild von ihrem Fund bei SHEIN. Darunter schrieb sie: „HEILIGE SCHEISSE. Ich habe keine Worte. Ich werde NIEMALS wieder bei @sheinofficial @shein_us kaufen. Ich habe im Laufe der Jahre so viel bei dieser Firma gekauft, und das zu sehen, ist ABSOLUT Ekel erregend.“
Auch auf Twitter zeigten sich User*innen schockiert. „Für den Fall, dass du noch einen Grund gebraucht hättest, SHEIN zu boykottieren: Sie verkaufen verdammte HAKENKREUZ-KETTEN. Das ist eine AKTIVE BEDROHUNG für die jüdische Gemeinschaft. Ich habe gesehen, wie über alle anderen Themen gepostet wurde, aber über Antisemitismus wird geschwiegen – lasst SHEIN nicht ungestraft davonkommen“, schreibt Twitter-Unser*in @ronit unter einem Screenshot der Halskette.
Auf Nachfrage zu einer Stellungnahme sagte ein Vertreter der Marke dazu: „SHEIN hat keinen Hakenkreuz-Anhänger verkauft. Der Anhänger symbolisiert eine buddhistische Swastika, die seit mehr als tausend Jahren für Spiritualität und Glück steht. Das Hakenkreuz des Nationalsozialismus hat ein anderes Design. Es ist im Uhrzeigersinn ausgerichtet und schräg geneigt. Da wir jedoch verstehen, dass die beiden Symbole verwechselt werden können und das eine Symbol höchst unpassend ist, haben wir das Produkt von unserer Website entfernt.“
Dann heißt es weiter in der Erklärung: „Als multikulturelle und globale Marke möchten wir uns bei denjenigen entschuldigen, die sich angegriffen fühlten. Wir sensibilisieren uns für diese Probleme und möchten ganz klar sagen, dass wir in keiner Weise rassistische, kulturelle und religiöse Vorurteile oder Feindseligkeiten unterstützen oder dulden.“ Der Vertreter der Marke teilte auch mit, dass das Unternehmen einen Produktprüfungsausschuss für zukünftige Themen einrichtet, „um sicherzustellen, dass es seine vielfältige Gemeinschaft respektiert.“
„Wir sind eine globale Marke und wir ergreifen umfassende Maßnahmen, um sicherzustellen, dass alle Artikel durch ein strenges Prüfverfahren freigegeben werden, bevor wir sie in den Einzelhandel bringen“, so das Statement abschließend.
Der Ursprung des Symbols wurde auch auf Twitter diskutiert: „Im Hinduismus bezeichnet man dieses Symbol (卐) als Swastika. Es symbolisiert das Surya (‘Sonne‘), Wohlstand und Glück. Vielleicht ist das nicht ihre Absicht … SHEIN ist hier in Indien bereits verboten … Ich möchte nur, dass die das Leute die Bedeutung des Symbols kennen …“, antwortet @goregirlfx, ein*e andere*r Twitter-Nutzer*in auf einen Post von User*in @killerkingggg, indem das Produkt nochmal zu sehen ist. Zustimmung gibt es dafür von @hrose9814: „Ich gebe dir Recht. Ich würde sowas nicht tragen, da es in den USA eben für etwas anderes steht. Aber ich finde es traurig, dass etwas so Friedliches und Heiliges so sehr verfälscht wurde, sodass die Leute es nicht einmal in Verbindung mit seiner wahren Bedeutung verwenden können.“
Laut BBC bedeutet das Wort Swastika in Sanskrit so viel wie “Wohlbefinden“ und wurde von Hindus, Buddhist*innen und Jains als Glückssymbol verwendet. Nach Hitlers Machtergreifung in den 1930er Jahren erhielt das Symbol jedoch weitgehend eine neue Bedeutung, die bis heute für Antisemitismus, die Dominanz der Weißen, Homophobie und mehr steht.

