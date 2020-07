I Had My First Post-Lockdown Haircut — Here’s Everything You Need To Know

It's fair to say the new hairdressing experience looks a lot different from the one we once knew, but I was overdue a trim weeks before lockdown hit, so I jumped at the chance to book in to my nearest salon, Buller & Rice in Walthamstow, founded by hairdresser Stephen Buller and colorist Anita Rice. Not just because my hair was in need of some serious TLC (or because the salon is incredibly Instagrammable), but because I was intrigued to know exactly what has changed. Will I be able to binge Schitt's Creek on my iPad or are non-essential items banned? Can I have a well-deserved glass of Champagne? Will my hairstylist and I be able to natter about lockdown life or are conversations to be kept to a minimum? And will having my hair done be an enjoyable or anxiety-inducing experience? Here's everything you need to know.